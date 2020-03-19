Jaden Smith Missed Red Table Talk Family Episode as He Practices Social Distancing for His Grandma

Jaden Smith isn’t hunkering down with his family amid the novel coronavirus — and it’s all in the hopes of protecting his grandmother!

While the rest of the Smith clan gathered for a new episode of Red Table Talk released on Wednesday, Jada Pinkett Smith explained that her son Jaden wouldn’t be joining them because he was practicing social distancing.

“Just like other families around the world, we are trying to navigate through all the information out there about COVID-19,” Jada began. “Speaking of families, you will see that Jaden is not here with us today because he is actually being a responsible young person!”

“He is practicing social distancing, he’s been doing a lot of traveling and his main concern has been about Gammy,” Jada explained, referring to her mother and show co-host Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 66. “So, he has decided to stay indoors and he’s actually following orders.”

“Thank you, Jaden! We love you,” Adrienne said to the camera.

“He didn’t care about us, he only cared about Gammy!” Jada laughed.

The rest of the Smith family joined Jada, 48, and Adrienne, including Will Smith, 51, and his oldest son Trey, 27, as well as Jada and Will’s youngest daughter Willow, 19.

During the episode, Will joked that he feels responsible for some of the “misinformation” circulating online because of his 2007 movie I Am Legend, in which he plays a virologist who survives a man-made plague that turns humans into zombie-like mutants.

The fictional virus in I Am Legend was much more widespread that COVID-19 — but that doesn’t mean that the virus isn’t one to take seriously.

The new respiratory disease began in Wuhan, China, in late December. It has since spread worldwide, causing the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency. The last time the WHO did so was during the zika epidemic in 2016.

