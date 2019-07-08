Jaden Smith Is Losing His 'F---- S---' Over Robert Pattinson's Batman: 'He Will Be the Best'

Jaden Smith is very excited for Robert Pattinson‘s Batman.

If you don’t believe it, read his response when Rolling Stone asked Smith, a known Batman super-fan who even named one of his songs after the caped crusader, how he felt about the former Twilight actor, 33, taking over the role from Ben Affleck.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t even know what to say,” Smith, 21, said. “Amazing things are happening every day that you don’t even know. I don’t even know. I’m at a loss for words with how excited I am for him. It has to happen. It has to f—– happen. He will be the best Batman. I’m losing my f—– s—.”

After reports swirled that Pattinson, 33, and Nicholas Hoult were in contention to play Batman in the upcoming new film by Warner Bros., Variety confirmed that Pattinson nabbed the role. The Batman is tentatively set to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Presley Ann/WireImage; George Pimentel/WireImage

Affleck was the last actor to play Batman on the big screen in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. Affleck, 46, began discussions to leave the character following Justice League, according to Variety.

The movie will be directed by Matt Reeves, who was behind the last two films in the Planet of the Apes franchise.

Besides Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Adam West and Michael Keaton have been just a few of the actors who have portrayed the iconic superhero.

Pattinson rose to fame with the Twilight series; The Batman will be the biggest studio film he’s signed on to since 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.