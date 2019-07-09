Hitting the Waves! Jaden Smith Spends His 21st Birthday Surfing in Malibu

Surf’s up!

Jaden Smith rang in his 21st birthday on Monday with an afternoon of surf and sand in Malibu, California. The rapper wore a black wetsuit and sported pink hair as he celebrated his special day by hitting the waves.

Meanwhile, Jaden’s famous parents celebrated his birthday with sweet social media posts in honor of their son.

“WOW! This dude is 21,” Will Smith captioned a throwback clip of Jaden making his film debut alongside his father in The Pursuit of Happyness. “Madness?!”

Mom Jada Pinkett Smith wished her oldest child a happy birthday with a video full of throwback and recent pictures of the two, including footage of him performing on stage.

“After my first trimester… being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life,” Pinkett Smith wrote. “You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden✨.”

Earlier this year, Pinkett Smith, 47, spoke about how she and Will, 50, raised Jaden and his 18-year-old sister Willow to work hard and appreciate what they have despite their privilege.

“There’s two things with my kids that I think really worked well,” she said. “As much as people got on me in regards to having them work early, I did not want them to grow up thinking that because they were in the midst of affluence that they did not have to grind or work hard on their own.”

The Girls Trip star said having her kids work at an early age “got them a taste” of hard work “and they really had a lot of respect for their parents in regards to what we were doing.”

She continued, “These hours, this work ethic, you have to be on time. I think also they had to start their charity lifestyle very early, [at] 5 years old they were in the orphanages at homeless shelters.”

“They got to see that there’s life beyond all the twinkles and lights. That was really important to me, that they understood that listen you guys are really privileged and you are to learn how to offer and offer yourself and be in service to the world,” the actress shared. “I think Will and I always led with that.”