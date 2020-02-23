Jada Pinkett Smith was distraught after Snoop Dogg criticized Gayle King for asking about Kobe Bryant’s past sexual assault case during an interview that aired following his death.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, 48, joins her daughter Willow and her mom Adrienne to have an honest conversation with the rapper about the negative effects his comments had on her and the women in her family.

“When you first came out and you said what you said in regards to Gayle, my heart dropped,” Pinkett Smith says. “I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me.”

The actress and talk show host also explains that she felt like his comments took away the power of herself, her daughter and her mother.

“I was like, ‘Not Snoop,’ ” she continues, as the rapper shakes his head with disappointment at his actions. “And so that’s one of the reasons why I felt like I really wanted to have this conversation with you in the spirit of healing.”

Image zoom Snoop Dogg with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris Eric Michael Roy

Pinkett Smith first revealed that Snoop would be appearing on her Facebook Watch show on Friday.

“@snoopdogg is coming to @redtabletalk Wednesday, February 26th to have an in-depth and insightful conversation about The Culture of Disrespect Between Black Men and Black Women. Join us❣️,” she captioned an Instagram post that showed the quartet sitting together.

RELATED: Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg’s Apology for Criticizing Her Over Kobe Bryant Question

In the wake of Bryant’s tragic death last month at the age of 41 alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others, King, 65, interviewed WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Bryant’s life and legacy for CBS This Morning. Included in the sit-down were several questions about Bryant’s past sexual assault case.

In 2003, Bryant pleaded not guilty to felony sexual assault after a 19-year-old employee of a Colorado ski resort accused him of sexual assault and claimed he blocked her from leaving his room and allegedly choked her. Criminal charges against the athlete were eventually dropped, and a civil case brought against Bryant was settled out of court.

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge, which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?” King asked Leslie, 47.

“It’s not complicated for me at all,” Leslie replied.

After inquiring whether the athlete thought the question was “fair,” Leslie noted that as the case was eventually dismissed, “I think that’s how we should leave it.”

Image zoom Gayle King and Snoop Dogg Ron Adar/Shutterstock; Allen Berezovsky/Getty

After the interview aired in full, a clip of that portion of the interview was re-circulated by CBS, which led stars, including Snoop and 50 Cent, to slam King on social media. Their harsh language provoked further backlash due to people perceiving their words to be threats against the journalist.

RELATED: Cory Booker, Amy Schumer and More Support Gayle King After Kobe Bryant Interview Death Threats

Last week, Snoop, 48, apologized, explaining in an Instagram post that he “overreacted.”

“Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” he added. “Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, being angry at questions that you asked.”

“I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful,” he added, noting that his intention was to express himself “for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself.”

King went on to accept his apology, saying she understood “the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss.”

“As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” she said in a statement to the Associated Press. “I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

Snoop’s Red Table Talk appearance will air Feb. 26 on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.