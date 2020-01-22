Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Renewed for 3 More Years — and Adds a Gloria Estefan Spinoff!

There’s about to be a whole lot more of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk.

Facebook Watch announced on Wednesday that the hit show, which is cohosted by Pinkett Smith, 48, her daughter Willow Smith, 19, and her mom Adrienne, 65, has been picked up for three more years. The service also announced the show will launch its first spinoff — Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

The new version will bring the show to Miami and star legendary Cuban singer Gloria Estefan alongside her rising musician daughter Emily and Daytime Emmy Award-winning niece Lili Estefan.

“I’m incredibly proud of Red Table Talk, and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” Pinkett Smith said in a statement. “Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

Image zoom Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

The new version of the show will travel to Miami and will follow the same format as the deeply honest and collaborative original.

“I’m incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami,” said Estefan in a statement. “Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table.”

Red Table Talk kicked off with a smash in May 2018 with an episode centered on Motherhood. The show featured Pinkett Smith chatting candidly with husband Will Smith‘s ex-wife Sheree. Will and Sheree share the actor’s first son Trey, 27.

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.