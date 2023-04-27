Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Canceled at Facebook Watch as Network Is Shut Down by Meta

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith hosted Red Table Talk, which premiered on Facebook Watch in 2018

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 27, 2023 12:14 PM
Red Table Talk announces season return date with new episodes
Photo: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk is closing its doors for now.

The popular talk show — co-hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow Smith — has been canceled as its network Facebook Watch is shut down by Meta, PEOPLE confirms.

Deadline was first to report the news that Facebook Watch's original programming endeavors were ending, with none of its shows returning for more seasons. It added that Red Table Talk was being shopped around to other interested networks. Variety reported that it is a cost-cutting measure.

Facebook Watch also released shows like Piece of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson, The Biebers on Watch, Elizabeth Olsen's drama series Sorry For Your Loss and Limetown with Jessica Biel.

Previous episodes of Red Table Talk have included major guests like Sandra Bullock, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Paris Jackson, Matthew McConaughey, Demi Moore, Keanu Reeves, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris RED TABLE TALK Logo Vert (credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch)
Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Produced by Westbrook Studios, Red Table Talk won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding informative talk show in 2021. It premiered in 2018, and it later spawned the spinoff Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

In 2019, Jada, 51, paid tribute to one of her mentors, Oprah Winfrey, saying on Instagram, "This woman beside me is the only reason @RedTableTalk could even be imagined. Thank you @Oprah and congrats."

Jada told Rolling Stone in 2021 that "broadening the empire" was her goal with expanding the Red Table Talk brand. She added of the show, "To be able to sit [as] three Black women and see the variety of perspectives is really interesting, because I know a lot of people just like to put Black women in one big old pot. That myth has to be dissolved."

