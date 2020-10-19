Red Table Talk : Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Tells Her She Had Non-Consensual Sex with Star's Dad

Jada Pinkett Smith learned a hard truth in regard to her parents' marriage.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk, the actress spoke about non-consensual sex with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith.

"So, Gam, you feel like nowhere in your history in regards to sexual intimacy have you felt like you had a sexual experience that was not necessarily consensual," Pinkett Smith, 49, began.

Her mother nodded, saying, "I have, I have, but it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually."

Banfield Norris, 67, added, "So that’s really gray."

Pausing, Pinkett Smith clarified, "You’re basically saying you had non-consensual sex with my father," to which her mother nodded.

Banfield-Norris became pregnant with Pinkett Smith in high school and married the actress’s father, Robsol Pinkett Jr. The two divorced after several months.

In 2018, Pinkett Smith opened up in another episode of Red Table Talk about the domestic violence that her mother faced from Robsol, who died in 2010.

"I knew that my mother and my father had a very violent relationship early on," Pinkett Smith said in the introduction. "She has a couple scars on her body that, as a child, I was just curious. I was like, ‘Oh, Mommy, what’s that? What’s that?’ … This will be the first time that Willow’s actually heard these stories about her grandfather who she knew."

The family discussed Banfield-Norris’s scar on her back from the time that Pinkett Smith’s father "threw" her "over the banister" and a black eye that he gave her.

"Not to make this like an excuse … but he was typically in an altered state when he was abusive like that," Banfield-Norris said. "He was typically drunk."

She continued, "I think women stay because they think that they’re in love. That’s what it was for me. I thought that it was love."

Red Table Talk airs Tuesdays at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.