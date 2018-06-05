Jada Pinkett Smith's Biggest Bombshells from Her Talk Show — From Secret Feuds to Hair Loss!

Jada Pinket Smith has laid it all on the table on her new talk show — and fans have been shocked at all the revelations.

The 46-year-old actress only launched her Red Table Talk show on Facebook Watch less than a month ago, but there’s already been enough gossip to make up an entire season . From revealing a 17-year “secret” feud with Gabrielle Union to kicking things off with an honest and emotional chat with her husband Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Fletcher, Pinkett Smith hasn’t shied away from any topic.

Read on for the biggest bombshells Pinkett Smith has dropped on her talk show with mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith.

Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith

She admitted she started dating Will Smith before he was divorced

The actress sat down with Sheree Fletcher for the first episode of the show to have an honest and open conversation about the difficult times they faced trying to become a blended family. Pinkett Smith started dating the actor while he was still married to Fletcher, with whom he shared a 3-year-old son, Trey, at the time. The Girls Trip actress and Smith have since been married for 20 years.

“Because I did not understand marriage, I did not understand divorce, I probably should have fell back,” Pinkett Smith admitted, to which Fletcher jokingly replied, “You think?”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Fletcher

The women also recalled the moment Trey met Pinkett Smith for the first time and got emotional as they realized how far they’ve come as a unit.

“So Trey comes home and I said, ‘How did you like Miss Jada?’ He said, ‘I really liked her, Mommy,’ ” Fletcher said. When Pinkett Smith whispers, “Oh my God” in response and starts to cry, Fletcher reaches out and begins to tear up before saying, “Thank you for loving my baby.”

And she got into a spat with his ex-wife on the phone

Though the women are in a place now where they communicate and know how to co-parent, they both admitted it wasn’t always the case.

Fletcher explained that she once called to talk to Trey when Pinkett Smith picked up the phone and took offense to Fletcher’s tone. It got worse when Fletcher called back.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and Sheree Fletcher

“I happened to say, ‘B—- you living in the house I picked out,” Fletcher recalled. “You said, ‘It’s my house now.’ ”

Pinkett Smith said things got so heated that her husband had to step in.

“Will Smith let me have it,” said Pinkett Smith. “His take was, ‘That is Trey’s mother and that’s just not your place.’ ”

She admitted that she had lost herself in her marriage and was “about to die”

Speaking about dealing with death on the second episode the show, Pinkett Smith revealed that she was asked by the show’s producers to name the biggest loss she experienced over the course of her life.

“I said myself,” Pinkett Smith admitted. “When you realize that you’ve lost yourself, that’s like devastating. It’s like, ‘How do I get myself back?’ ”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

When she realized that she had lost touch with herself, she said, “I was withered, curled up in a ball about to die.”

Pinkett Smith explained that raising her children, working on her marriage, coparenting a stepson, her professional “persona” and “this world of Hollywood,” all contributed to her losing sight of herself over the years.

And revealed the real reason why she started wearing turbans

For the first time, she opened up about her “issues with hair loss,” explaining, “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it,” she added.

Jada Pinkett Smith

“My hair has been a big part of me,” Pinkett Smith continued. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.’ ”

Despite consulting with numerous experts, the actress has not gotten any closer to finding the source of the hair loss. “I’ve gotten every kind of test there is to have,” she explained. “They don’t know why.”

She also shocked fans by revealing her 17-year-long silent feud with Gabrielle Union

Though the actresses have since reconciled, Pinkett Smith shocked fans when she revealed that she hadn’t spoken to Union in 17 years. The two met up to hash out their differences on the show and moved past their feud, though neither of them can pinpoint what started their rift.

“I think who I was back then was a young, egotistical girl who basically was just like, ‘Okay, if she wants to have a problem with me that’s fine, ’cause what difference does it make?’ ” Pinkett Smith said on the show. “And one of the points that Gab brought up is that it makes a big difference because at the end of the day there’s only a handful of us in this business. And I just think we grow older and we mature and we realize that we really can’t appreciate ourselves without appreciating other women.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union

Pinkett Smith said she called Union and invited her on the “Girlfriends” episode after not speaking for so long to finally end it.

“It felt so good on the phone with you to even just go, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I didn’t even take the time to talk to you,’ you know?” Pinkett Smith explained to Union after they sat down. “And then I had to just apologize and just thinking to myself, ‘Damn, Jada! That was some petty ass s–t!’ But at the same time going, ‘Well, that’s where you were then. Thank God you’re someplace else now.’”