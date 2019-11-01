Jada Pinkett Smith Wishes Willow a Happy 19th Birthday: 'So Proud of the Woman You’re Becoming'

Willow Smith was showered by love from both of her famous parents on her 19th birthday.

The youngest of the Smith clan celebrated her special day on Thursday, with mom Jada Pinkett Smith once again coining the day “Willoween.” Pinkett Smith, 48, also marked her daughter’s big day with a sweet video showing some of Willow’s most tender moments growing up and the memories they share.

The actress and Red Table Talk host also wrote a sweet caption for her little girl, who entered into her final teenage year on Halloween.

RELATED: Jaden and Willow Smith Announce They’re Co-Headlining a Tour and Reveal Upcoming Show Dates

“Happy Birthday Willow! You are 19 this Willoween! What a powerhouse you are in all your precious gentleness and blooming heart. I’m so proud of the woman you are becoming and it is my joy in learning how to love you and honor you more and more every day. Shine and fly Lovely,” Pinkett Smith wrote.

Willow also received love from dad Will Smith, who posted a sweet video of the first time Willow got behind the wheel of a car. The video shows a young Willow sitting on her dad’s lap as they make their way down a long driveway.

“My Bean is 19 today! This was your first driving lesson. But after this day, You took over the Teaching & I became the student. You taught me what it REALLY means to Love somebody. You taught me to let go of my dreams (demands) of what you could (should) be… and to Trust (Surrender) to your personal Visions for your life. It has been an awe-inspiring pleasure watching you Blossom, @willowsmith,” Will wrote.

Willow recently appeared on the online cover of Mastermind alongside brother Jaden Smith, 21, where she opened up about their famous parents’ support.

“The support and compassion that they pour into me always inspires me to preserve through dark times,” said Willow.