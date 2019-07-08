Jada Pinkett Smith Wishes Son Jaden Happy 21st Birthday with Sweet Video: 'I Love You'

Jada Pinkett Smith is paying tribute to her son Jaden Smith with a sweet birthday video.

The Red Table Talk host wished her oldest child a happy 21st birthday on Monday with a video full of throwback and recent pictures of the two, including footage of him performing on stage. Pinkett Smith took the opportunity to praise her son in the caption, where she wrote a loving note.

“After my first trimester… being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life,” Pinkett Smith wrote. “You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden✨”

The video begins with a picture of Pinkett Smith, 47, and husband Will Smith, 50, in the hospital after Jaden was born and goes through photos of the two of them together as he grew up. It then ends with a series of home videos showing Jaden at all ages.

Earlier this year, Pinkett Smith spoke about how she and husband Will raised Jaden and his sister Willow, 18, to work hard and appreciate what they have despite their privilege.

“There’s two things with my kids that I think really worked well,” Pinkett Smith said. “As much as people got on me in regards to having them work early, I did not want them to grow up thinking that because they were in the midst of affluence that they did not have to grind or work hard on their own.”

The Girls Trip star said having her kids work at an early age “got them a taste” of hard work “and they really had a lot of respect for their parents in regards to what we were doing.”

She continued, “These hours, this work ethic, you have to be on time. I think also they had to start their charity lifestyle very early, [at] 5 years old they were in the orphanages at homeless shelters.”

“They got to see that there’s life beyond all the twinkles and lights. That was really important to me, that they understood that listen you guys are really privileged and you are to learn how to offer and offer yourself and be in service to the world,” the actress shared. “I think Will and I always led with that.”

She added, “They got to see very early, life is not a game and all of this here it’s not yours, me and daddy worked for all of this. I’d tell them, ‘Your room? That’s temporary! That ain’t your room, that’s a room you’re using in our house.’”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.