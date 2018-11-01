Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Daughter Willow Smith's Halloween Birthday: 'Happy Willoween!'

Jada Pinkett Smith had two occasions to celebrate on Wednesday.

The Girls Trip actress, 47, wished her daughter Willow Smith a happy Halloween birthday on Instagram. In honor of the spooky date, Pinkett Smith posted an animated video of Willow’s face on a witch’s body flying in front of a full moon as lightning flashed in the background. The last shot of the video showed a young Willow in a witch costume.

“Happy Willoween!” she wrote. “My baby girl is 18! If there are more lifetimes than this one… I pray I can be your mother again and again for every lifetime to come. You bring my heart so much joy. Mommie loves you. Happy Birthday.”

Celebrity pals were quick to wish Willow a happy birthday. “This is amazing. Happy birthday beautiful,” Octavia Spencer commented.

“Happy birthday Willow,” Tina Knowles Lawson said.

“Happy birthday my Scorpio sister!!!” Kendall Jenner added.

“Wow !!!!!!!!!! 18th,” Cesar Millan said. “Feliz cumpleaños. Blessings from us.”

On Willow’s birthday, her dad Will Smith posted a video on Instagram in which he discussed how he parented her.

“You sort of mess the kids up incrementally less as you move [along]. Willow got the best of the best. You get it more and more right as you move through the kids,” he said. “With boys, boys are easy. Until they can beat you in a fight, they gotta do what you say. It’s real simple.”

“But with girls, Willow has been the most challenging, most beautiful relationship I’ve ever had in my life,” he continued. “Willow got the best of me that any human being has ever gotten. It’s just a beautiful thing to watch her develop and know how to love her better than I’ve ever been able to love anybody.”

“Happy 18th Bday, My Bean!!” Smith captioned the video.