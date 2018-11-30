Jada Pinkett Smith Tells Willow She's Lucky to Have Will as a Dad Even Though He's 'Not Perfect'

Jada Pinkett Smith is happy to give her children something she didn’t have growing up.

In an exclusive clip from the next episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith opens up about the lack of father figure in her life, with brother Caleb on as a guest. The two sit with co-hosts Willow Smith, 17, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Pinkett Smith’s mom, as the actress opens up about how different Willow’s life has been because of having her dad, Will Smith, around.

“I remember going through a stage with Will watching him father Willow that was just like, Oh my god, I’ll never have that! Ever!” Pinkett Smith, 49, says. “I alway tell Willow, I’m like, ‘Listen, I know you’re dad’s not perfect, but my god, you have a daddy.’ That is the one thing, to be able to give my kids something I didn’t have and be able to watch it.”

The Girls Trip star says it also forced her to look for the positives in life after realizing she couldn’t blame everything on growing up without a father.

“What I had to stop looking at was that something was wrong or something wasn’t right, because poor little Jada didn’t have a daddy,” she says. “I had to learn to stop focusing on what’s not going well. Focus on what’s going well.”

Pinkett Smith recently opened up in another episode of Red Table Talk about the domestic violence that Banfield-Jones, 64, faced from Pinkett Smith’s father, Robsol Pinkett, Jr., who died in 2010.

“I knew that my mother and my father had a very violent relationship early on,” Pinkett Smith said in an introduction. “She has a couple scars on her body that, as a child, I was just curious. I was like, ‘Oh, Mommy, what’s that? What’s that?’ … This will be the first time that Willow’s actually heard these stories about her grandfather who she knew.”

The family discussed Banfield-Jones’ scar on her back from the time that Pinkett Smith’s father “threw” her “over the banister” and a black eye that he gave her.

“Not to make this like an excuse … but he was typically in an altered state when he was abusive like that,” Banfield-Jones said. “He was typically drunk.”

“I think women stay because they think that they’re in love,” she noted. “That’s what it was for me. I thought that it was love.”