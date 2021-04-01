Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith Say They’ve ‘Swooned a Lot’ Over Women

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith are opening up about admiring other women.

On Wednesday's episode of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the mother-daughter duo discussed being attracted to women in a discussion with actress Niecy Nash.

"It wasn't for me," Pinkett Smith told the red table when her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, asked if she'd ever desired to be with another woman. "I love being amongst women, but I never could connect to women romantically. But that's not to say that it couldn't be that. You just never know."

"I've had my fair share of, like, swooning and feeling like, oh my God, she's so beautiful. She's so talented, this and that," the Girls Trip actress continued. "I've swooned a lot, I will say that. I've had two times [when] I've been infatuated with a woman."

Pinkett Smith added, "I can see [Willow] falling in love with a woman one day."

Her daughter replied, "Yeah, I mean, I'm 20. I don't feel like I've been in love with a woman just yet. But I definitely feel like it could happen because I've had very strong feelings for women before."

In June 2019, Willow revealed she loves "men and women equally" during a discussion on polyamorous romances.

"I couldn't see myself in a quadruple, I mean, anything could happen," Willow said. "Personally, male and female — that's all I need."

"I would definitely want one man and one woman," she continued. "I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people. I'm not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don't feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more."

While Willow expressed her openness to exploring unconventional relationships, she did explain, "If your intention is just to have sex all the time with whoever you want that doesn't sit well with me. That's not aligned with my purpose."