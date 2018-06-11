Jada Pinkett Smith Tells Daughter Willow, 17, She Gave Herself 'Multiple Orgasms' 'By Your Age'

Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing some intimate details about her sexual past with her daughter.

The actress focused on sex for the newest episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 64, and her 17-year-old daughter Willow.

“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” Pinkett Smith told Willow and her daughter’s friend Telana Lynum during the program. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men.”

The actress even admitted that she might have gotten carried away with her self-exploration. “I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day,’ “she revealed.

Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

During the episode, her mother admitted that she had negative early experiences with sex due to her conservative upbringing. Pinkett Smith also revealed that she “came into it differently” thanks to her grandmother.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” the Girls Trip star, 46, said. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9!”

The honest conversations dealt with all topics relating to sex as the women opened up about their first times and when they became comfortable with their sexuality.