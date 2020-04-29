Jada Pinkett Smith says she and husband Will Smith are "building a friendship" while learning to love themselves

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She and Will Are 'Building a Friendship' After 23 Years of Marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about how she and her husband Will Smith are handling their future as a married couple.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Wednesday's Facebook Watch episode of Red Table Talk, the co-host spoke to her daughter Willow, 19, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, about creating a friendship with her husband of 23 years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends," Pinkett Smith said. "You get into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be."

She continued, "Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself and us building a friendship along the way."

Image zoom Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty

Pinkett Smith also got real about marriage saying it was easy to become distant from a married partner.

"Let me tell you, that’s been something to be married to somebody 20-some odd years and realize I don’t know you and you don't know me and also realizing there’s an aspect of yourself you don't know either," she said.

In October, Pinkett Smith admitted she and her husband had finally reached a level of maturity in their relationship that she appreciated.

“I feel that I’m just now entering and adult relationship with Will,” she said during an episode of Red Table Talk.

She added, "After 23 years. We finally are learning to have an adult relationship."

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says There Have Been ‘Betrayals of the Heart’ in Her Marriage to Will Smith

In August 2019, Pinkett Smith reflected on why she and Smith were so honest about their relationship on her Facebook Watch show, telling Stephen Colbert on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert that they both wanted "to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships."

"We were kind of sick of living up to that," she said. "We were real sick of it. And then second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship — sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it."

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

She continued, "Us coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can’t imagine how many other successful men called and said, ‘Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, I’m willing to listen.'"

Red Table Talk airs Wednesdays on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.