Jada Pinkett Smith Says Husband Will Smith 'Let Me Have It' for Her Rude Treatment of His Ex

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith‘s ex-wife Sheree Fletcher have a friendly relationship now — but it wasn’t always that way.

During the debut episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook talk show Red Table Talk, in which Fletcher appeared as the first guest, the Girls Trip star recalled a time when the two were not on good terms.

“Do you remember that conversation we had on the phone that one time?” Pinkett Smith asked Fletcher. “They were fighting words.”

Fletcher said she had called the house to speak with her then-3-year-old son Trey, whom she shares with Smith, when Pinkett Smith answered the phone.

“Very few times in my life I can recall being checked real hard where I didn’t have nothing to say,” said Fletcher. “But you weren’t out of line.”

Fletcher admitted that she wasn’t “respectful” when she called, and Pinkett Smith didn’t take kindly to her attitude.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Fletcher Red Table Talk/Facebook

“You basically let me know, ‘I don’t really appreciate your tone,’ ” she recalled. “And you hung up on me.”

When Fletcher called back, things only escalated.

“I happened to say, ‘B—- you living in the house I picked out,” said Fletcher. “You said, ‘It’s my house now.’ ”

Pinkett Smith said things got so heated that her husband had to step in.

“Will Smith let me have it,” said Pinkett Smith. “His take was, ‘That is Trey’s mother and that’s just not your place.’ ”

And it seems his words really sunk in. Fletcher said the next time the women saw it each other they made and effort to mend their relationship.

“You would always say Re, I apologize,” said Fletcher. “You always owned it. Thank you for that.”

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Trey Smith Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Later in the episode, Pinkett Smith and Fletcher opened up even more about the difficult times they faced trying to become a blended family. Pinkett Smith admitted she started dating the actor while he was still married to Fletcher.

“Because I did not understand marriage, I did not understand divorce, I probably should have fell back,” Pinkett Smith admits in the clip, to which Fletcher jokingly replies, “You think?”

The Set It Off actress and Smith have since been married for 20 years.

She previously opened up about the decision to have Fletcher appear on the first episode of the show, which also serves as the Mother’s Day episode.

“I thought it was important to have that conversation because she was my entry point to motherhood. I was co-mothering with her. At that particular time, before [having a blended family] was popular, before it was even an idea, we were trying to create something that we had never experienced.”

She added, “We came from broken homes. We didn’t have a blueprint. We just had an idea. This is what we think we want. This is what we want to try to do for Trey.”