Jada Pinkett Smith Says There Have Been 'Betrayals of the Heart' in Her Marriage to Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is tackling infidelity.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of next Monday’s Red Table Talk, the actress, 47, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, spoke to world-renowned couple’s therapist Esther Perel to discuss betrayals within relationships.

“What are the alternatives to divorce? Everybody thinks as soon as you find out there’s been an affair you have to get a divorce,” Pinkett Smith asked Perel.

Perel replied, “I’m not of that persuasion because I think there are many relational betrayals. Contempt, neglect, and violence and indifference and nobody tells people, ‘Leave, leave, get the hell out.'”

She continued, “And especially on women, it’s the real new pressure. God forbid you still love the person who actually cheated on you. Maybe that person is a lot of things and cheated on you. It’s like the shame of staying, now that you can go you’ve got to get out.”

Pinkett Smith agreed, saying she could “relate” in her own marriage to Will Smith.

“I’m asked a lot about, ‘Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'” she explained. “And it’s like, ‘No, but there’ve been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'”

In February, Pinkett Smith revealed in an episode of Red Table Talk that she and Smith put in a lot of work to keep their marriage together.

“Personally, in my journey, what I had to realize was that I had to find all the peace, love and joy within my heart in order to bring it to the table to share,” the mother of two said. “Will had to go away and find the peace, love and joy in his heart to share.”

“So that’s what we share instead of our traumas from our childhood, all of our insecurities and fears that we usually come to the table within our relationships to have our partners fix,” she continued.

The Bad Boys for Life actor, 50, was previously on Red Table Talk in October, where he also opened up about how he healed his marriage to Pinkett Smith after a trying period.

“I was devastated even worse than a divorce. We broke up within our marriage and got back together again,” Smith said. “We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”

