Jada Pinkett Smith Is 'At a Beautiful Place' with Will Smith as She Turns 48

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her 48th birthday and living her best life.

As the actress and Red Table Talk host is a year older and wiser, she’s also strengthened her relationship with husband Will Smith.

“The journey between Will and me… we have come to such a beautiful place,” Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE in June. “I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning.”

She and Smith, 50, have come a long way from the near breaking point the actress experienced years back. The longtime couple started dating in 1995 and married in 1997.

“It just felt like a loss,” she said. “There was too much concentration on what was happening externally, and the family unit itself wasn’t getting the attention and care that I felt we needed.”

Pinkett Smith said juggling her family’s four careers (they’re parents to kids Willow, 18, and Jaden, 21) was draining and she felt suffocated by the conventional marriage standards she and Smith were living by.

“Will’s like, ‘We just came from Oslo, going to the [2009] Nobel Peace Prize ceremony [for Barack Obama] as a family, you’ve got a big house with a lake– isn’t this amazing?!’ And I’m like, ‘No,'” Jada recalled.

“By the time my 40th [birthday] came, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ I was so depleted,” she said.

Despite their struggles, Pinkett Smith knew she and Smith had the tools and the love to get back to a healthy place.

“I am kind of a ride-or-die chick,” she said. “I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share — which is beyond romantic love — that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had.”

