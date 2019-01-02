Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why She and Will Don't Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversaries

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith‘s 22-year anniversary came and went on New Year’s Eve — and the two didn’t really celebrate.

The actress and Red Table Talk host, 47, reveals in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show that she doesn’t celebrate anniversaries with her actor husband, 50, because their relationship has evolved past that. The two married in Baltimore on Dec. 31, 1997.

“It’s more of a life partnership, so it’s not steeped in marital, that day,” Pinkett Smith says. “We don’t really celebrate that day anymore in that sense, because the context of our union is totally different. Usually Will on New Year’s likes to be in an adventure in the world somewhere. There’s no telling where he’s gonna be. And I like to be inside. I don’t wanna be out in the world. He now has the freedom to go and have an awesome adventure of some kind.”

And Smith — who shares son Jaden, 20, and daughter Willow, 18 with Pinkett Smith — agrees with his wife. The actor appeared on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast earlier this year, during which he revealed that he sees his longterm relationship with Pinkett Smith as so much more than just a marriage.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners,” he said. “Where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, you know what I mean, and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worrying, and demanding that a person be a certain thing.”

He continued, “This right now is the best time in my life, ever, I’ve never been happier.”