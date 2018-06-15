Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why She and Will Smith Will 'Never' Get Divorced: 'We Are Family'

After battling rumors of a split for years, Jada Pinkett Smith is explaining once and for all why she and Will Smith are never getting a divorce.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I, it’s like, we are family, that’s never going down! It’s just not! Ever!” the Girls Trip actress, 46, said Wednesday on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM’s Shade 45.

“Because we are family — take out all that whole marriage, relationship, crap — at the end of the day, Will and I are family, I’m going to hold him down,” she added. “It doesn’t matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In 2015, rumors that the couple, who have been married for 20 years, was heading for divorce became so pervasive that Smith took to social media to dispel them.

“Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to foolishness. (Because it’s contagious) But, so many people have extended me their “deepest condolences” that I figured – “What the hell… I can be foolish, too!” he wrote.

“So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness… Jada and I are…NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! : -) I promise you all – if I ever decide to divorce my Queen – I SWEAR I’ll tell you myself! #‎Dumb People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D’s,” he added.

Pinkett Smith is opened up more about her special relationship with the actor Wednesday with NBC’s Megyn Kelly on TODAY.

“We have a very, very, very, unique partnership and it’s really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are,” Pinkett Smith said.

“Through my journey, [I have] learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he’s learning to do the same,” she added.