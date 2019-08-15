Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why She and Husband Will Are Candid About Their Marriage Troubles

Jada Pinkett Smith knows how important it was to open up about her marriage troubles with husband Will Smith.

The longtime couple, who started dating in 1995 and married in 1997, sat down for a candid talk on a 2018 episode of her Red Table Talk Facebook Watch show. Almost a year later, Pinkett Smith reflected on the impact of that episode while appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

“What was really important about Will and I doing that show together — two things: First of all was really to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships,” Pinkett Smith, 47, explained. “We were kind of sick of living up to that. We were real sick of it. And then second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship — sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it.”

“Us coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can’t imagine how many other successful men called and said, ‘Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, I’m willing to listen,’” Pinkett Smith continued.

In a recent PEOPLE cover story, Pinkett Smith opened up about feeling “depleted” while going through a tough time both personally and with her husband. But the actress knew they could get back to a good place if they worked together.

“I am kind of a ride-or-die chick,” she told PEOPLE. “I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share — which is beyond romantic love — that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had.”

While rebuilding herself was “the most excruciating process” and one that took years, she said, Pinkett Smith felt “by redefining myself, the relationship got redefined.”

Their last few years have been among some of their very best.

“The journey between Will and me… we have come to such a beautiful place,” she said, crediting Red Table for helping her define and share her truth. “I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.