Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why She and Will Went from 'Being Married' to 'Life Partners'

Jada Pinkett Smith is explaining why she and husband Will Smith refer to themselves as “life partners” instead of being “married.” (In July, Will made the surprising revelation during an appearance on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast.)

“I needed a different form to dissolve all the expectations that I had of a marriage,” Jada tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I needed to do that to see Will outside of husband and see him as a human being.”

The parents to daughter Willow, 17, and sons Jaden, 20, and Trey, 25, celebrated 20 years of marriage in December 2017, but continue to evolve the meaning of their relationship.

“We have all these expectations,” the Red Table Talk host, 47, says. “’Oh, this is what a husband is. This is what a wife is.’ I started dissolving all the ideas and expectations and labels.”

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Jada will have her actor husband, 50, on her Facebook Watch show when it returns on Monday to further discuss the nuances of their unique partnership.

Pinkett Smith (center) joined by her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow on Red Table Talk. Sadao Turner

“Will comes on the show for two episodes, and we talk about redefining our relationship, going from calling ourselves married to becoming life partners,” she says. “I felt like there was a way to speak about that that was open and transparent. But there are still aspects that are private!”