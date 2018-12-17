Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Used Ecstasy to 'Get Lit' as a Way to Cope with Depression

Jada Pinkett Smith revisited her past drug abuse during a heartfelt discussion of mental health with rapper Kid Cudi.

While touching on the subject of mental health and addiction, the 47-year-old actress recalled rapper Mac Miller — who died of an accidental overdose in September — and how she related to his struggles during Monday’s episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk.

“When I looked at [Miller’s] circumstances I felt for him because I knew that could have been me, easily,” Pinkett Smith said. “I was the same way. In my depression, using ecstasy, drinking a whole lot, you know, and smoking a bunch of weed and trying to just find some peace in my mind. It’s like, I knew [what] I was doing — I was doing ecstasy because I wanted to party.”

The Girls Trip actress continued, “I was doing ecstasy, weed and a bottle of Courvoisier because I wanted to get lit. I wasn’t making the connection, and I knew… I knew I was on the course of addiction. I was very clear about it.”

The mother of two also shared her past struggles with suicidal thoughts, explaining she now sees she was having a nervous breakdown at the time.

“I had gotten to LA and gotten a certain amount of success and realized that that wasn’t the answer,” she said. “It wasn’t what was going to make everything okay. [It] actually made this worse. I was extremely suicidal, I had a complete emotional collapse.”

She continued, “It’s like when you just don’t have control over emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control. I don’t even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through.”

Cudi, 34, spoke about his own experiences with the actress, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith in which he admitted discussing mental health wasn’t easy for him.

“I was really good at keeping my troubles hidden… even from my friends,” he said. “I really was good with that. And it’s scary because you hear people say, ‘I had no clue.’”

Willow, 18, agreed and said it was sometimes difficult to accept help from those closest to you.

“And then they feel like, ‘I want to be your friend, I want to be there for you.’ Dang, I was going through all of this and I was so unaware,” she explained. “That makes them feel like, ‘I’m not really doing my job as a friend.’”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.