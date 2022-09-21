Jada Pinkett Smith Unpacks What Gaslighting in a Relationship Means on 'Red Table Talk'

The hosts of the show show sit down with Dr. Ramani Durvasula and actress Rebecca Humphries, who has her own experience with gaslighting

By
Published on September 21, 2022 09:00 AM

Jada Pinkett Smith is unpacking the meaning of gaslighting.

On Wednesday's episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the actress, 51, asks Dr. Ramani Durvasula to define the meaning of the phrase.

"Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation and emotional abuse in which a person's reality is doubted. It is done repeatedly with the purpose of psychologically dismantling them and leaving them feeling as though they are mentally unwell and fully dominated by the gaslighter," Dr. Ramani explains in a clip exclusive to PEOPLE.

She continues, "This isn't just 'that never happened.' I think people get stuck on, 'oh you're gaslighting me because you told me that never happened.' That's halfway — the other half is when they dismantle you."

On this week's episode, The Crown's Rebecca Humphries joins co-hosts Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and Dr. Ramani to discuss the topic.

In the episode, Humphries opens up about her own experience with gaslighting and her ex-boyfriend's affair.

She discusses how "her boyfriend's very public affair was the wakeup call she didn't realize she needed," according to a description of the episode.

In October 2018, Humphries' then-boyfriend, comedian Seann Walsh, was photographed kissing Katya Jones, his married partner on Strictly Come Dancing, a competition show in the U.K. much like Dancing with the Stars, according to The Guardian. Photos of the kiss, which reportedly occured on the actress' birthday, were then published in the press, the outlet reported.

Following the incident, Humphries shared a statement on Twitter.

She began the post by writing "My name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim."

In the post she shared that Walsh had called her "mental," "psycho" or "nuts" on various occasions throughout their relationship including that night when he told her he was going for an "innocent drink" with Jones and Humphries said she believed "something inappropriate was going on."

Later in the post she wrote, "Believe in yourself and your instincts. It's more than lying. It's controlling. Tell some very close friends who, if they're anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics for you."

The actress has since written the memoir Why Did You Stay?.

The Facebook Watch original series Red Table Talk streams Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. New episodes stream weekly.

