“I rolled into 50,” Jada Pinkett Smith said of her milestone birthday celebration

Jada Pinkett Smith Turns 50 with Will Smith, Jordyn Woods, Lauren London, and More at Roller Rink

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in style!

Her daughter Willow Smith was absent due to her performance at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.

Pinkett Smith shared a video of herself to her Instagram Story as she danced while seated under a sign that said, "Jada's Roller Rink." "I rolled into 50 like…" she captioned the clip.

For her birthday party, the Emmy Award winner wore a yellow sweatsuit and black rollerskates.

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photos from Her Roller Rink 50th Birthday Bash

The mother of two later shared a video of herself on skates as she pointed the camera up to the moon above the outdoor rink.

"I got to skate with Mother Moon last night for the first time in my life," she wrote.

She also posted videos showing all the attendees skating, enjoying the music, and a list of custom cocktails.

It's unclear what COVID-19 health and safety precautions were implemented.

On Saturday, Pinkett Smith's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris kicked off social media tributes to the 50-year-old actress.

Banfield-Norris, 67, shared a series of photos of Pinkett Smith, including a toothy image of her daughter as a baby, images of the actress seated in her mother's lap as a toddler, a photo of the matriarch with Pinkett Smith when Jaden, 23, and Willow, 20, were babies, and more from throughout the years.

"Guess who's turning 50????WOW!! Unbelievable!!!50 years ago today @ 12:38pm you arrived weighing a whopping 7lbs 3 3/4 oz," Banfield-Norris began the birthday tribute. "I was and still am so very proud."

She continued, "I thank God for the village of family and friends who helped me guide you over the years. I take very little credit for the incredible woman you have become. I am overwhelmed w gratitude."

"In this next season, I wish for you an abundance of love, laughter, health, wisdom, peace and just all the things as ordered by the divine. Life is short. Live yours to the fullest every day!" the proud mother advised. "You are my greatest pride, my beauty!! Happy birthday @jadapinkettsmith. I love you❤️ ."

"You're invited to Jada's 50th surprise birthday party," Jada's mother and co-host Banfield-Norris said in a voiceover. "Superstars, precious gifts... it's an unforgettable celebration, Red Table style."

The special episode also features a surprise performance from a mystery, seven-time Grammy Award-winning musician, who has the birthday girl squealing in delight at her "Happy Birthday" performance.

Speaking to PEOPLE about turning 50, Pinkett Smith previously said she is "done with convincing people."