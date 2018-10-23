Jada Pinkett Smith Says Hosting Red Table Talk Is ‘Not Difficult’: ‘It’s How We Communicate'

Jada Pinkett Smith has made plenty of headlines recently for her raw honesty on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, but the actress, 47, says the conversations with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow on the show are no big deal.

“That’s really how we talk on a daily basis,” Pinkett Smith tells PEOPLE. “That’s why it’s not difficult for us. It’s how we communicate.”

Her mother Banfield-Jones adds, “I always leave feeling like I’ve learned something from them. I love coming to their house. I love coming to L.A. and spending time with them because I just leave so filled up.”

The show, which returned Monday with part one of a conversation featuring Will Smith, has the three women open up about issues like race, mental health and forgiveness.

“I thought it was important to show how to have conversation around re-uniting after having a conflict,” Pinkett Smith says about the topic of forgiveness. “Because some of us don’t really know how to have those conversations. I just wanted to show the positivity of ‘black women know how to love too.’ Sometimes we get the stereotype of being really hard, and not having a certain amount of openness and gentleness and understanding.”

Pinkett Smith says that she chose to work with Facebook because they gave her the creative freedom to have the conversations she wanted to have.

“I knew what I wanted to see, and how I wanted to feel, and the community and conversations that I wanted to have,” Pinkett Smith says. “We got lots of offers from other networks, but Facebook was the only place that really understood exactly what it was that we wanted to do, was willing to allow us to do it exactly how we wanted to do it, and it was a place where I knew we could build community.”

Red Table Talk has been a success, earning a People’s Choice Award nomination for best daytime talk show, though Pinkett Smith says that she didn’t expect the positive reaction.

She tells reporters, “I didn’t expect it to reach beyond Facebook. I was like, ‘We’re gonna go hard.’ This is going to be for a small few that are willing to have that real conversation. So the pleasant surprise has been that there’s more people who are ready to have honest conversation.”

Red Table Talk is available on Facebook Watch.