Jada Pinkett Smith Teases 'Healing' Red Table Talk Episode After August Alsina's Romance Claims

Singer August Alsina claims that Will Smith gave him his blessing to have an affair with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out following the claim from August Alsina that Will Smith gave the singer "his blessing" to have a relationship with his wife.

"There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table," Pinkett Smith, 44, wrote on Twitter Thursday, referencing Red Table Talk, the Facebook Watch talk show she hosts with Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith.

Alsina made the claims during a recent interview with Angela Lee on YouTube, but a family source tells PEOPLE the allegations aren't true.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing," Alsina, 27, said in the interview, saying that Pinkett Smith’s son, Jaden, introduced the pair in 2015.

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," he said. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."

Alsina continued, "And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like, and some people never get that in this lifetime. I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth."

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I love these people. I really, genuinely do," he said of the Smith family. "I've never been in love in that kind of a way. So much so that being intertwined in that way — walking away from it butchered me. I’m shakin' right now because it almost killed me. Not almost; It did. It pushed me into being another person, my newer self. It. Broke. Me. Down."

On Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith often discusses her relationship with her husband. In a recent episode, she opened up about their future as a married couple.

"The thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends," Pinkett Smith said. "You get into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be."