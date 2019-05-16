Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Discuss 'Sensual' Porn in Red Table Talk Preview

Jada Pinkett Smith has landed on one hot topic!

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the Red Table Talk host, 47, shocked her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones when she began to speak about pornography alongside daughter Willow Smith.

“You have the porn that’s more sensual. It’s very sensual, done in a very artistic way,” Pinkett Smith says in the clip. “More about lovemaking instead of abuse and aggression.”

Willow, 18, nodded, saying, “Exactly, exactly.”

Banfield-Jones shook her head and blushed.

“You keep saying exactly,” she told Willow. “And I’m like, ‘I cannot believe that I’m having this conversation with my daughter and granddaughter!'”

Monday’s episode of the Facebook Watch show will involve a discussion on whether porn ruins relationships, with Pinkett Smith, Banfield-Jones and Willow discussing their feelings on the subject.

The trio also spoke to a married a husband and wife who reveals that his lifelong addiction to porn almost destroyed their relationship.

This isn’t the first time the show has touched on the topic about sex, relationships or even self-pleasure.

In an episode in June 2018, Pinkett Smith told Willow she once gave herself “multiple orgasms” by the time she was 17.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” the actress said. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9!”

She continued, “I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men… I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day.'”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.