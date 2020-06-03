Jada Pinkett Smith Tackles Trauma of Gun Violence with Lauren London in Latest Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris talk about gun violence against women on Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith is shining a light on gun violence against women.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at Wednesday's Facebook Watch episode of Red Table Talk, the actress sat down with her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, as well as late rapper Nipsey Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, to discuss traumas of gun violence and coping with grief and loss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The clip begins with a mention of Breonna Taylor, an African American aspiring nurse working as an EMT who was "shot eight times" in March by police officers while in her own home in Louisville, Kentucky.

"Trauma feels so lonely," London, 35, tells Pinkett Smith, 48, in the clip.

Another guest on the show tells the trio, "No one should have to experience this. This needs to change."

The episode comes a little over a week after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was pinned to the ground by a white police officer who knelt on his neck.

Taylor, 26, was shot on March 13 by Louisville Metro Police Department officers executing a drug warrant, according to The Louisville Courier Journal.

In April, her family filed a lawsuit against the city's police department, alleging police were actually looking for a man who lived in Taylor's building but not her apartment. The suspect had been apprehended before officers allegedly entered Taylor's apartment unannounced.

Image zoom Breonna Taylor Instagram

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer told the Courier Journal her daughter, "had a whole plan on becoming a nurse and buying a house and then starting a family" before her death.

"Breonna had her head on straight and she was a very decent person," Tamika said. "She didn't deserve this. She wasn't that type of person."

A spokeswoman for the Louisville Police told PEOPLE in April via email that "we have a current internal investigation going on as it relates to this case, as well as the lawsuit," adding, "therefore it would be inappropriate for us to make any comments about it at this point."

The FBI is currently investigating the shooting and none of the officers involved in the incident have been charged, according to The New York Times.