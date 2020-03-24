Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Delves Into How to Navigate Relationships amid Coronavirus Pandemic

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fredtabletalk%2Fvideos%2F228216434992397%2F&show_text=0&width=560

In the upcoming episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, host Jada Pinkett Smith tackles potential triggers in a relationship during quarantine in light of the coronavirus pandemic

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at Wednesday’s episode, the actress and co-host shared the table with motivational vlogger Jay Shetty and Dr. Ramani Durvasula alongside the show’s co-hosts: daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The table answered a fan question about living with a partner during self-quarantine, that asked, “I love my wife, but I need some alone time during this quarantine. How can I tell her that?”

Shetty said asking for space was all about communication.

“If you’re just seeking more space in your relationship I think one of the bigger mistakes we often make is that we express what we want but we don’t explain why we want it,” he said. “So if you just go up to your partner and say, ‘I want space’ or ‘I need space,’ they don’t know why you want it and so now they’re confused, now they’re filling in the text of going, ‘Oh maybe he or she doesn’t like me.’”

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith Robin Marchant/Getty

Shetty continued, “Whereas if you explain why you want what you want then someone has the opportunity to say, ‘Oh I get that, I wanted it too.’ Because often you find that both of you wanted the space.”

Pinkett Smith agreed, saying, “I think that’s true because if you say to somebody, ‘I need space,’ sometimes that’s a trigger for one step towards divorce. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that. It just means, ‘Hey I need two hours, please.'”

Red Table Talk airs Wednesdays on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

