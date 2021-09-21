Jada Pinkett Smith Surprised by Her Sons Trey and Jaden for 50th Birthday on Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith's 50th birthday was full of surprises!

In an exclusive look at this week's Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith reminisces about old friendships when she receives a surprise visit from her sons Trey and Jaden Smith.

As the two brothers sneak up behind the Girls Trip star, Pinkett Smith lets out a shocked scream as she first sees Jaden and then Trey.

"Oh, ma, happy birthday," Jaden sweetly tells her as he leans down for a hug.

Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith have two children together: Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 20. Will, 52, had son Trey, 28, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

The actress turned 50 on Sept. 18 and celebrated with her family by having a Roller Rink night.

Pinkett Smith shared a video of herself to her Instagram Story as she danced while seated under a sign that said, "Jada's Roller Rink." "I rolled into 50 like…" she captioned the clip.

Pinkett Smith later shared a video of herself on skates as she pointed the camera up to the moon above the outdoor rink.

"I got to skate with Mother Moon last night for the first time in my life," she wrote.

She also posted videos showing all the attendees skating, enjoying the music, and a list of custom cocktails.

During an episode of the Emmy-winning show, Pinkett Smith spoke about turning 50 saying a perk of the milestone was that she is "done with convincing people."

"That you're smart enough, that you're pretty enough, to convincing people that you're worthy. Coming into the last four years for me has really been about that transformation about coming to the self and having acceptance for the self and having to go through many different kinds of personal journeys; to come to that place of really grounding myself in that understanding," she shared. "That's been the most beautiful part of almost turning 50."