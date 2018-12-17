Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Was 'Extremely Suicidal' After Getting a 'Certain Amount of Success'

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her mental state during her early days of fame.

The actress, 47, revealed her past struggles with suicidal thoughts during the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. Pinkett Smith said she now sees she was having a nervous breakdown at the time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I had gotten to LA and gotten a certain amount of success and realized that that wasn’t the answer,” she told her co-hosts mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 64, and daughter Willow Smith, 17, according to The Independent. “It wasn’t what was going to make everything okay. [It] actually made this worse. I was extremely suicidal, I had a complete emotional collapse.”

She continued, “It’s like when you just don’t have control over emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control. I don’t even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through.”

Robin Marchant/Getty

On Saturday, shortly after Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 25, shared a distressing note about his wellbeing, the actress posted a supportive message, encouraging the comedian to “hang in there.”

“Pete Davidson … hang in there. There is a lot of help out here,” Pinkett Smith tweeted. “Surrender to some love some where around you … today! Right now! And then … let in the help that will become available.”

“I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better,” she added.

RELATED: Kid Cudi Tells Jada Pinkett Smith He Was ‘Ashamed’ of Opening Up About His Mental Health

WATCH: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Call Themselves ‘Life Partners’ Rather Than Married — Here’s Why

Over the summer, following the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, Pinkett Smith shared that she had “often” contemplated suicide in the past — and that mental health “is a daily practice.”

“With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise…often,” she wrote on Instagram. “In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit.”

“What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on… either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health,” she added. “Mental health is a daily practice for me. It’s a practice of deep self-love.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.