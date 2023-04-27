Jada Pinkett Smith Says 'Red Table Talk' Is Looking for 'New Home' After Facebook Watch Cancellation

PEOPLE confirmed that Meta is ending its Facebook Watch original programming, including the popular series Red Table Talk

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 27, 2023 02:09 PM
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jada Pinkett Smith is reacting to news of Red Table Talk's network Facebook Watch shutting down.

PEOPLE confirmed Thursday that Meta is ending its Facebook Watch original programming, stopping with new seasons of its shows, including the hit talk show hosted by Jada, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter Willow Smith.

On Instagram Thursday, Jada, 51, wrote that they are trying to find a "new home" for the series.

"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," she wrote. "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

Produced by Westbrook Studios, Red Table Talk won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding informative talk show in 2021. It premiered in 2018, and it later spawned the spinoff Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris RED TABLE TALK Logo Vert (credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch)
Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jada told Rolling Stone in 2021 that "broadening the empire" was her goal with expanding the Red Table Talk brand. She added of the show, "To be able to sit [as] three Black women and see the variety of perspectives is really interesting, because I know a lot of people just like to put Black women in one big old pot. That myth has to be dissolved."

Facebook Watch also released shows like Piece of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson, The Biebers on Watch, Elizabeth Olsen's drama series Sorry For Your Loss and Limetown with Jessica Biel.

Jada will publish a memoir this fall. In the book, Smith "chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power," according to a press release.

"With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood."

The press release adds that the Girls Trip actress explores how she was "in crisis at age 40" and "recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way."

"At the heart of this powerful book," the description reveals, "are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself."

Related Articles
Red Table Talk announces season return date with new episodes
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Canceled at Facebook Watch as Network Is Shut Down by Meta
Salma Hayek Wishes Channing Tatum a Happy Birthday with Shirtless Photo of 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Costar
Salma Hayek Shares Shirtless Channing Tatum Photo for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Costar's Birthday
THIS WISH – Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” introduces Asha, a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voice of Academy Award® winner Ariana DeBose as Asha, the all-new musical-comedy is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), produced by Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (“Encanto”). “Wish” opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023. © 2023 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
Disney Introduces Ariana DeBose as Asha and Her Talking Pet Goat in Magical 'Wish' Trailer: Watch
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies
Josh Duhamel Parties Through Spring Break in Trailer for 'Buddy Games: Spring Awakening' (Exclusive)
Anthony Ramos Meets an Autobot in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Brings Blockbuster Action to the '90s: Watch
Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey to Present at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey, More to Present at MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)
Chrissy Metz Stars in Trailer for Addiction Drama 'Stay Awake'
See Chrissy Metz as a Mom Who Struggles with Addiction in Emotional 'Stay Awake' Trailer (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Crg6dxagssc/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Working on our communication skills 🎭 5h annemarie9304's profile picture
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Play with Puppets Over Dinner: 'Working on Our Communication Skills'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Glen Powell and Gigi Paris attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Broke Up Weeks Ago — She Was 'Never Happy' Dating Long-Distance: Source (Exclusive)
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
See Keanu Reeves' Sweet Viral Moment as He Connects with 9-Year-Old 'Big Fan' Over 'Toy Story 4'
A Haunting in Venice Trailer
See Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and More in Trailer for Star-Studded Mystery 'A Haunting in Venice'
Megan Fox in Johnny & Clyde trailer
Megan Fox Defends Her Casino from a Criminal Couple's Heist Plan in 'Johnny & Clyde' Trailer
Dylan Sprouse, Adam Sandler
Dylan Sprouse Shares 'Funny' Story of Bumping Into 'Big Daddy' Costar Adam Sandler in Paris
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Says She Won't Reprise Gamora Role After 'Guardians Vol. 3': 'It Is the End for Me'
pedro pascal, ethan hawke
Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Lead Steamy Romance in Trailer for 'Strange Way of Life'
Amber Heard
Amber Heard Makes Brief Appearance in 'Aquaman' Sequel Trailer Shown at CinemaCon 2023