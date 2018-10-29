Jada Pinkett Smith Once Slammed a Party Will Smith Threw Her as a 'Ridiculous Display' of Ego

Will Smith planned a huge 40th birthday bash for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith — but it ended up as anything but a celebration.

On a new episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Smith, 50, revealed that he considered Pinkett Smith’s 40th birthday, when she was experiencing a self-described “midlife crisis,” as the “low-point” in his marriage.

“The day after her 37th birthday, I hired a team to orchestrate her 40th birthday,” Smith said to Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow Smith and mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

“I hired a documentary team. I traced Mommy’s family roots. Her 40th birthday was going to be my thing,” Smith explained. “It was going to be a splash. Mary J. Blige performed. I debuted the film. It was gonna be the thing that lifted her out of this midlife crisis. It was gonna be my deepest, most beautiful proclamation of love.”

Smith had found voice recordings of Pinkett Smith’s late grandmother that he played at the party. “She’s listening to these never-before-heard tapes of one of the dearest people she’s ever known in her life in front of all of these people,” he said. “The whole time I’m like the little boy that wants Mommy to say everything was wonderful. She’s having a really difficult, emotional time.”

Pinkett Smith, 47, reached her breaking point after the party, when she told Smith to cancel their plans for the next day. “She’s like, ‘It’s my birthday!’ She told me that the party was the most ridiculous display of my ego. Crushed, right? To this day I know I was crushed because it was true. It wasn’t a party for her. And when she called me on that, that’s when I snapped … the only time in [Willow’s] childhood she ever saw me snap.”

Pinkett Smith viewed the evening as a turning point. “That was a display, that moment of me having the courage to just say no, but now I had to have the courage to unravel it, and just realizing, ‘This next 40, I gotta do it my way,'” she said. “This next half has to be directed by my picture for myself.”

“There was so much that wasn’t me that I was living,” Pinkett Smith added. “So much inauthenticity.”

Even though the conversations on Red Table Talk are ultra-personal, Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE earlier in October that she does not find them uncomfortable.

“That’s really how we talk on a daily basis,” Pinkett Smith said. “That’s why it’s not difficult for us. It’s how we communicate.”

“I always leave feeling like I’ve learned something from them,” Banfield-Jones said. “I love coming to their house. I love coming to L.A. and spending time with them because I just leave so filled up.”