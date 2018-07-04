Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Throwback Photo with 'Fierce' Friend Whitney Houston: 'You Are Missed'

Jada Pinkett Smith is missing Whitney Houston.

The 46-year-old actress posted a collage of old photos featuring the iconic singer, who died in 2012 at age 48 following a years-long struggle with addiction.

“These are the only pics I have of Whitney and I. I’m pregnant with [son Jaden Smith]. She came to my baby shower,” Pinkett Smith captioned the post.

The three snaps show the duo talking — Houston dressed in an all-white outfit while the Red Table Talk host’s baby bump was prominent under her black ensemble. The photos were presumably taken in 1998, when Jaden was born.

She continued, “Whitney was so sweet, so fierce … so real. She was funny and fun and so … present. As talented and famous as she was … she didn’t wear it on her sleeve. Not many of us in this business can claim that … not even myself at certain points in my life. She was so down to earth… that’s what I admired about her most. If only we could have celebrated her more while she was here.”

Pinkett Smith concluded the touching post, “You are missed Whitney😘✨.”

In 2012, Pinkett Smith revealed that she was in Costa Rica when Houston died, sharing a piece of artwork she made on the tragic day.

“I was in Costa Rica when Whitney Houston died. I painted this there that very day. It’s called…’the day Whitney died,'” she captioned the post on Facebook.

RELATED: Whitney Houston Was Sexually Abused by Her Cousin, Singer Dee Dee Warwick, New Documentary Claims

Houston was found dead in a bathtub at The Beverly Hilton hotel in 2012. The music icon’s death was ruled an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use also factors. In August 2012, her autopsy revealed she also had marijuana, Xanax, Benadryl and other medication in her system.

Her sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, recently defended a new documentary that intimately explores the singer’s life.

“Everyone that has a life has a story,” she said on Good Morning America. “It’s her story and it’s played out in the documentary. She narrated a lot of it herself. It’s just her life and her story as the family would see it, and the friends, who dealt with it every single day.”