Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Adorable Throwback Shot of Son Jaden on  Set of The Matrix Sequel

Jada Pinkett Smith is one cool mom!

The actress, 46, on Thursday shared a throwback photo to her millions of Instagram followers showing her donning a red alligator jacket and sunglasses on the set of one of The Matrix movies with one very special guest.

“Jaden with me on the set of the Matrix. I can’t believe he’s about to be 20,” she captured the sweet pic.

Pinkett Smith played Niobe, a martial arts expert in The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

The Girls Trip star has been getting candid recently in her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk about her relationship with Jaden, now 19.

In a recent episode, she opened up about how she treated Jaden the same as her daughter Willow, 17, when they were growing up.

“I was as protective of Jaden as I was of you,” Pinkett Smith told her daughter. “He was not allowed to spend the night at anyone’s house because I never underestimated that a boy child could be violated in the same way as a girl child.”