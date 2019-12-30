Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Husband Will and Daughter Willow: 'That Daddy/Daughter Love'

Jada Pinkett Smith is basking in her family’s love.

The Red Table Talk cohost, 48, shared a sweet photo of her husband, Will Smith, hugging their daughter, Willow, 19, on Instagram. The couple also has 21-year-old son, Jaden.

“That daddy/daughter love I never had … but it makes my heart smile that Willow does🙌🏾✨,” Pinkett Smith wrote in the caption.

The Girls Trip star has opened up about her own relationship with her father, Robsol Pinkett, Jr., in the past. Her father, divorced her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris when Pinkett Smith was young, struggled with drug addiction and wasn’t involved in her childhood.

During a December 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch show, in which her half-brother, Caleb, was also on, she revealed her biggest problem with Robsol was his interest in having a relationship with her only after she attained fame.

“The issue for me was when I got into the position I got in and then he wanted to have a relationship. That hurt me,” she explained of her father, who died in 2010.

“So when he died from that overdose I got the call from Caleb. And the most difficult thing about him dying like that is that he and I had had a horrendous fight when I found out that he relapsed,” Pinkett Smith continued.

The mother of two added, “I was like, I don’t owe you nothing. You didn’t do s— for me, you didn’t do s— for Caleb. I don’t owe you nothing. It was one of those.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and her father Robsol Pinkett Jr.

In the same episode, Pinkett Smith recalled watching her husband, Will, 50, be a father to their daughter.

“I remember going through a stage with Will watching him father Willow that was just like, ‘Oh my God, I’ll never have that! Ever,” she said. “I always tell Willow, I’m like, ‘Listen, I know your dad’s not perfect, but my God, you have a daddy.’ That is the only thing, to be able to give my kids something I didn’t have and be able to watch it.”

Pinkett Smith said it also forced her to look for the positives in life after realizing she couldn’t blame everything on growing up without a father.

“What I had to stop looking at was that something was wrong or something wasn’t right, because poor little Jada didn’t have a daddy,” she says. “I had to learn to stop focusing on what’s not going well. Focus on what’s going well.”