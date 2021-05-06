Jada Pinkett Smith Shares a 'Three Generational Throwback' for Mother's Day

The Red Table Talk host posted the sweet photo of her, her mother and daughter ahead of Mother’s Day

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating the women in her life ahead of Mother's Day.

The Red Table Talk host, 49, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet throwback of herself, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and a baby Willow Smith.

"That three generational #throwback for those sweet Mother's Day vibes❣️,"Jada wrote. In the photo, Banfield-Norris smiles behind her daughter as the Girls Trip star gives a soft smile to the camera and holds a baby Willow in her arms.

The trio recently hosted a Mother's Day special on their Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk where singer Willow, 20, pulled off the ultimate surprise for her mom and performed with her metal band Wicked Wisdom.

"When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass," Willow said during the episode. "She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom."

The proud daughter continued, "I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what woman-ing up really is about, so for Mother's Day, I'm about to reunite with some of my mom's old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called 'Bleed All Over Me.'"

Willow added that she hoped to make Jada feel "a tiny little bit of the gratitude and the love you have given me my entire life and continue to give me."