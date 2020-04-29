The Red Table Talk co-host opened up about her marriage to actor Will Smith and how the pandemic has impacted their relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith Says the Pandemic Made Her Realize She 'Does Not Know Will at All'

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about how the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine has impacted her marriage to husband Will Smith.

During Wednesday's Facebook Watch episode of Red Table Talk, co-hosted by her daughter Willow, 19, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, the topic of conversation was centered around relationships amid the outbreak.

Speaking to the Pastor John Gray and his wife Aventer about the new dynamic the pandemic has forced upon their relationship, Pinkett Smith touched on her own marriage to Smith.

"I gotta be honest. I think one of the things that I’ve realized is that I don’t know Will at all," she said of her husband of 23 years.

When her mother questioned her further on why she felt that way, Pinkett Smith responded, "I feel like there’s a layer that you get to, life gets busy and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that is your idea of your partner, that’s not who your partner is."

Pinkett Smith said that she's now "going through the process of having to dissolve all of those stories and all the ideas of Will" that she has built in order to truly understand her husband.

"This is intimacy," the actress said. "Just being able to get to who our loved ones are beyond that which we have perceived."

Pinkett Smith then elaborated on how the couple was working together to get to know each other again, revealing that they are trying to build a friendship.

"The thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends," Pinkett Smith said. "You get into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be."

"Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself and us building a friendship along the way," she added.

She also got real about marriage acknowledging that it can be easy to become distant from a married partner.

"Let me tell you, that’s been something to be married to somebody 20-some odd years and realize I don’t know you and you don't know me and also realizing there’s an aspect of yourself you don't know either," she said.

Red Table Talk airs Wednesdays on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.