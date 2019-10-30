Jada Pinkett Smith Says She’s ‘Come Across All Kinds of Narcissists’ in Hollywood

Jada Pinkett Smith has plenty of experience dealing with narcissists.

“In this industry, you come across all kinds of narcissists,” the actress said on Monday’s episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

The actress, 48, sits down with her cohosts — daughter Willow, 18, and mom Adrienne, 66 — and guest Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a clinical psychologist, to discuss the hold narcissists can have on people’s lives.

When Durvasula asks if Pinkett Smith has ever been hurt by a narcissist, the actress quickly gives an honest and vulnerable answer.

“Definitely. Big time. Big time. Devastated,” Pinkett Smith said. “Because you bring people into your inner sanctum. They make you believe that they’re one thing, and then something happens, and you realize that they are something completely and utterly different. It can be very painful and dangerous.”

Pinkett Smith often gets personal on the show, and her marriage to actor Will Smith is a common topic. During an October episode of the show, she told her mother and guest Chelsea Handler that she and Smith had finally reached a level of maturity in their relationship.

“I feel that I’m just now entering an adult relationship with Will,” Pinkett Smith revealed.

Her mother responded with, “Jeez,” as her daughter and Handler laughed.

“After 23 years,” Pinkett Smith added. “We finally are learning to have an adult relationship.”

In August, Pinkett Smith reflected on why she and Smith were so honest about their relationship on her Facebook Watch show, telling Stephen Colbert on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert that they both wanted “to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships.”

“We were kind of sick of living up to that,” she said. “We were real sick of it. And then second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship — sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.