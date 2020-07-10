Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Wanted to ‘Feel Good’ During August Alsina Romance: ‘I Was Very Broken’

The Girls Trip star opened up on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk about dating Alsina while separated from husband Will Smith

On Friday's episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith, 48, sat down with her husband, 51, and revealed they "separated amicably" for a while — during which time she entered a romantic relationship with Alsina, 27.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just wanted to feel good," Pinkett Smith said. "It had been so long since I felt good. And it was really a joy to just help heal somebody."

The Girls Trip star said that when she and her family first met Alsina about four and a half years ago "he was really sick" and she focused on helping him get better.

"I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency which is another thing that I had to learn to break in this cycle," Pinkett Smith continued. "Just that idea of needing to fix and being drawn to people that need help, whether it’s your health or it’s your addictions, there’s something about that childhood trauma that feels as though it can be fixed through fixing people versus fixing me. And I think that that whole process with Aug really showed me that and I’m really grateful for that lesson."

RELATED VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith and Son Jaden 'Disgusted' Over YouTuber Shane Dawson 'Sexualizing' Willow in Video

Pinkett Smith and Smith had "decided we were going to separate for a period of time," he recalled. "You go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll go figure out how to make myself happen."

So at the time she was dating Alsina, "I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken," Pinkett Smith said. "In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself and luckily enough you and I were going through a process of healing in a much different manner. I would definitely say you and I did everything that we could to get away from each other only to realize that wasn’t possible."

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith in October. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The parents of Jaden, 22, and Willow, 19, ultimately reconciled and Pinkett Smith's romance with Alsina ended. "And as I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me, which was totally understandable," Pinkett Smith said. "And I let that be and hadn't talked to him since."

Ultimately, Pinkett Smith declared to her husband since 1997, "I’m just grateful for the journey that you and I have had together. Because I feel like there are a lot of couples that go through those periods and a lot of couples that have to separate and think it’s over and the one thing I’ll say about you and I is there’s never been secrets."