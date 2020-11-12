"I never worry about being liked because it’s a trick bag," says the actress in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk : Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Never 'Worries About Being Liked'

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about ignoring the haters.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Friday's Red Table Talk, the actress, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris invited Jameela Jamil to the red table to speak about dealing with public perceptions.

“I never worry about being liked because it’s a trick bag,” Pinkett Smith, 49, said. “That is the space of manipulation. If you need somebody to like you it’ll be too difficult for someone to act from an authentic place.”

The mother of two continued, “But here’s the deal, most people have a difficult time liking themselves.”

“It’s almost like begging someone to see your true image through a cracked lens,” she added. “It’s not going to happen.”

The Girls Trip actress has been open about her life and relationships on the popular Facebook Watch show, hosting her husband Will Smith and friends Demi Moore and Jordyn Woods on the show — even discussing claims from musician August Alsina that the two had an affair.

In August 2019, Pinkett Smith addressed how she could be so unfiltered about her life, including her relationship with her husband while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“What was really important about Will and I doing that [Red Table Talk] together — two things: First of all was really to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships," she said. "We were kind of sick of living up to that. We were real sick of it."

She continued, "And then second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship — sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it. Us coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can’t imagine how many other successful men called and said, 'Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, now I’m willing to listen.'"