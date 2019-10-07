Jada Pinkett Smith Says Oprah Winfrey 'Is the Only Reason' Red Table Talk Could Ever Exist

Jada Pinkett Smith is thanking one of her mentors for the creation of her Emmy Award-nominated Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

The actress and host, 48, shared a photo of herself and Oprah Winfrey on Sunday in which she thanked the mogul for her support in creating her popular program.

“This woman beside me is the only reason @RedTableTalk could even be imagined. Thank you @Oprah and congrats✨ 📷: @jas,” Pinkett Smith said.

The striking photo features Pinkett Smith and Winfrey standing close together as the former daytime talk show host wraps an arm around the actress.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Turns 65! What Brings the Icon Happiness and ‘Joy’

Behind them stand their respective partners, Will Smith and Stedman Graham, as Winfrey’s close friend Gayle King is seen slightly behind the group.

Pinkett Smith’s comment comes after Winfrey was honored at the grand opening of Tyler Perry‘s historic film studio, Tyler Perry Studios, in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

RELATED: Family Night Out! Will Smith Brings His Two Sons and Wife Jada Pinkett to Gemini Man Premiere

Image zoom Oprah Winfrey and Jada Pinkett Smith Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Perry, 50, named a soundstage in Winfrey’s honor, where a three-course seated dinner was hosted. The Madea’s Family Reunion creator also paid tribute to other notable African American stars with soundstages named after them such as the deceased director John Singleton, Spike Lee, Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Sidney Poitier, Whoopi Goldberg, Cicely Tyson and Harry Belafonte.

Winfrey spoke to The Hollywood Reporter of Perry’s accomplishment, saying, “Tyler is my little big brother. To see him rise to this moment that I know he’s dreamed about, planned, defined, clarify for himself, it’s just a fulfillment of a dream. It’s wonderful to see.”