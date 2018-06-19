Jada Pinkett Smith Says Kids Jaden and Willow Were Born 'Different'

Jada Pinkett Smith knows her kids are a little different — and she loves them for it.

The actress opened up about knowing 17-year-old Willow and 19-year-old Jaden were born different on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. The mother also admits she had to learn to accept their differences when they were younger.

“Everything is changing but it is beautiful. But I must say, it’s taking some getting used to,” Pinkett Smith said about changing gender norms. “Jaden and Willow have always been different. They were born that way. A lot of people think that it came from my rearing, but no, it just so happened that that’s how they came into the world and I had to get in order. I had to be open enough to receive it.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Earlier in the show, Pinkett Smith also revealed husband Will Smith’s reaction when he heard Jaden was going to be featured in an ad campaign wearing a skirt.

“When Jaden got asked to do the women’s campaign for Louis Vuitton, this kind of gender fluid fashion, Will called me,” Pinkett Smith recalls. “‘My son is not supposed to be in a Louis Vuitton ad wearing skirts…Is this a good idea?’ [She answered] ‘Well you know what, Will? This is what he wants. It’s his expression.’ And he said okay. But it was tight. He was afraid, it was uncomfortable.”

Willow says her movie star dad also became concerned when she wanted to shave her head when she was 9-years-old, which the singer actually did.

“He told me he didn’t want me to cut my hair. He was like, ‘Don’t do it. All your femininity!’ As if my femininity was in my hair,” she says.