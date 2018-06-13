Jada Pinkett Smith Says Her 20-Year Marriage to Will Smith Is a ‘Very, Very Unique Partnership'

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about the special relationship she has with her husband, Will Smith.

“We have a very, very, very, unique partnership and it’s really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are,” she told NBC’s Megyn Kelly on TODAY.

“Through my journey, [I have] learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he’s learning to do the same,” she added.

Pinkett Smith, 46, also said that her husband of 20 years will soon be joining her on her revealing Facebook series.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

“He’s coming to the red table for sure!” she promised. “I think he’ll be the first one up.”

The Girls Trip star, who has not shied away about discussing sex with her two children recently, went on to tell Kelly about how she knew her son Jaden, 19, had lost his virginity.

“There’s just a certain swag, there is,” Pinkett Smith, 46, said on NBC’s Megyn Kelly TODAY on Wednesday. “He was walking different, and there was just a loss of this – my little boy was gone. My little boy was gone.”

Still, Pinkett Smith decided not to push him too far about it. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘Where have you been? What’s been going on?’ ” she recalled.

“And he said, ‘You know, I was just with a friend.’ And I said, ‘Oh, okay, anything you want to tell me?’ And right away [he told me] because Jaden can’t lie,” she added.

Pinkett Smith then revealed another truth about her son: “Jaden was a surprise,” she told Kelly, 47.

“He wasn’t planned … so my life changed quickly,” added the actress. “There was a lot of adjustment to make. At that particular time, Will’s career was just taking off and somebody has to hold the fort down at home. It was very challenging and trying to figure out who I was supposed to be in this new life.”