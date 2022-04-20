Jada Pinkett Smith said "some of the discoveries around our healing" will eventually be featured on a future episode of Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Her Family's 'Discoveries' After Oscars Incident Will Be Discussed on RTT

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and her family will discuss the fallout of husband Will Smith's Oscars incident eventually on her talk show when the time is right.

In a message at the beginning of Wednesday's season 5 premiere episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk (featuring guest Janelle Monáe), Jada addressed why fans won't see mention of the March 27 Oscars incident, when Will, 53, struck Chris Rock onstage after taking issue with a joke made about Jada's shaved head.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," read the statement.

"Until then... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada."

A day after the Oscars last month, Will apologized to Rock in a statement, saying that he "reacted emotionally" because the "joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear." (She has been open about living with hair loss due to alopecia.)

Will has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars. The Academy also banned the actor from attending its events for the next 10 years.

Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson wrote in a letter: "This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

When he resigned from the Academy, Will said in a statement that his behavior was "shocking, painful and inexcusable."

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," he said. "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Will later concluded, "Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

Rock's brother has said that the comedian was not aware of Jada's alopecia when he made the joke that compared her shaved head to Demi Moore's character's hairdo in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.