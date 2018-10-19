Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Why She and Will Never Got Divorced in Red Table Talk Clip

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about why she and husband Will Smith never got divorced.

In a new clip, the 47-year-old actress welcomes her husband, 50, to her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk and the two get very candid about their relationship.

Filled with laughs and eye-opening revelations, the couple — along with their 17-year-old daughter Willow and Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, — address some of the rumors they’ve faced in their 20-year marriage.

“I’ve been watching people crying and breaking down,” Smith says in the clip as he prepares to sit down at the red table. “You’re not breaking me today, Jada!”

Pinkett Smith teases him saying, “I’ve broken you enough.”

The premiere episode tackles topics about the couple that fans have been dying to know, Smith says, “All right, so hold on, let’s clear some rumors. Scientologist, swinger. Just historical rumors.”

Talking about their relationship, Pinkett Smith says, “I had to gain my strength as Jada. Not mommy. Not wife. Jada.”

While Smith admits, “deep down inside I was an insecure little boy that wanted Jada to say I was great.”

On the subject of why the two never called it quits, there was plenty of jokes thrown around.

“You know why I never got divorced?” Smith asks.

“It’s cheaper to keep me,” Pinkett Smith quips, causing Smith and Banfield-Jones to burst into laughter.

The season 1 continuation of the popular show will also feature the Suicide Squad actor opening up to his family about hardships in his life — particularly when he felt he was failing in his marriage.

“There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight, I started keeping track,” Smith says to Willow, with Pinkett Smith replying that he “missed some days.”

Smith pressed on. “I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.”

Red Table Talk returns to Facebook Watch on Oct. 22 with all new episodes featuring Smith, Ellen Pompeo and Leah Remini and will tackle topics such as mental health, forgiveness, divorce, race and domestic violence.