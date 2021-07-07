Jada Pinkett Smith discusses her battle with alcoholism in a new episode of Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Was 'Drinking Hard in High School' in Red Table Talk Preview

Jada Pinkett Smith's struggle with alcohol and substance abuse has early origins.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of this week's Red Table Talk, the actress, 49, says she was "a hard liquor drinker" from an early age.

"I was a brown liquor drinker, vodka," she tells her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, in the clip. "I could drink almost anybody under the table."

She continues, "When I moved to red wine like, 'This is better for me because they say red wine is good for you.' But drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water… because I'm used to that hard hit."

"I was drinking hard in high school, too," she says. "When I got out [to California], I was doing cocktails, so: ecstasy, alcohol, weed."

Willow, 20, expresses her shock in the clip, saying, "Woah."

jada pinkett smith Jada Pinkett Smith | Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Pinkett Smith has previously spoken about her struggles with substance abuse. In December 2018, the Girls Trip star said she used ecstasy as a way to cope with her mental health struggles.

"In my depression, using ecstasy, drinking a whole lot, you know, and smoking a bunch of weed and trying to just find some peace in my mind," she said during an episode of RTT with special guest Kid Cudi.

"I was doing ecstasy because I wanted to party," she said. "I was doing ecstasy, weed and a bottle of Courvoisier because I wanted to get lit. I wasn't making the connection and I knew… I knew I was on the course of addiction. I was very clear about it."

Pinkett Smith said she realized she was on the verge of a mental breakdown in her youth.

"I was extremely suicidal, I had a complete emotional collapse," she admitted. "It's like when you just don't have control over emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control. I don't even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through."

Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, July 7 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET.