Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Battled Sex Addiction When She Was Younger: 'I Am a Binger'

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she has dealt with “several” addictions in her life, including sex.

In the latest Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the actress tackled the topic of addiction with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who was addicted to heroin as Pinkett Smith was growing up.

While answering a question from a fan, Pinkett Smith opened up about her own vices.

“My sort of addictions jump. They jump around,” she explained. “When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I’m saying?”

The wife of Will Smith shared that there was another period of time when she was addicted to the gym, then when she realized she had a drinking problem.

“I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Now hold up. You’re in the this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.'”

Pinkett Smith continued, “So I went cold turkey. That’s the thing about me: I can go cold turkey. I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things. It’s not what you’re doing but how you’re with it. Why you’re doing it. It’s the behavior that’s attached to it because if you want to have a lot of sex, that’s great, but why are you having all that sex? That’s what you’ve got to look at.”

This isn’t the first time Pinkett Smith has tackled the topic of sex and addiction on her show. During an episode of the show in May featuring daughter Willow Smith, the star revealed that she “went through kind of an addiction” with sex toys.

“I’ve had a lot of experience with sex toys — lots,” Pinkett Smith explained. “I don’t think I used toys with a partner, but I did use toys a lot alone. I gave myself multiples first. Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. I actually think like I went through kind of an addiction too with it. One day I was like, enough, I was having like five orgasms a day. You can create so much pleasure, you just constantly want it.”

“That’s some next level, right there,” joked her daughter.