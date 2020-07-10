Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about singer August Alsina's claims they had a relationship with Will Smith's "blessing"

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Had a Relationship with August Alsina While Briefly Separated from Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith says she had a romantic relationship with singer August Alsina while she and Will Smith were going through a temporary separation.

The actress dedicated an entire episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to discuss Alsina's allegations they had a romance. She was joined by Smith for Friday's episode.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One of the reasons I wanted to come to the table, the media, the headlines, we specifically never said anything," Smith said as his wife sat across from him. "We were purposely never saying anything. We specifically never said anything. Coming to the table, we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something."

Pinkett Smith added, "It’s a situation that I consider private. This is a very personal journey that became very public."

"Four and a half years ago… I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends," she continued. "And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state."

The mother of two said the singer "was really sick" when she and Smith first met him through their son, Jaden.

"The outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health," she said. "We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time."

Smith replied, "I was done with you."

"We broke up," she said, clarifying. "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time."

"And then what did you do, Jada?" Smith asked.

"From there as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. One thing I want to clean up… about you giving 'permission' which is... the only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself," she said.

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith, August Alsina Jon Kopaloff/Getty;

She continued, "But what August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he wanted to make it clear he’s not a homewrecker because he’s not."

Smith asked her to clarify what she meant by "entanglement," to which she said, "Yes, it was a relationship absolutely."

The Girls Trip star said she didn't view her relationship with Alsina "as a transgression at all."

"Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing," Pinkett Smith said. "And as I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me which was totally understandable. And I let that be and hadn't talked to him since so it is a little weird that all this stuff is coming out now since this was several [years ago]."

Smith added, "For me, this was years ago."

The two were able to repair their relationship with Pinkett Smith saying, "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."

The couple has been married since December 1997 and shares son Jaden, 22, and daughter Willow, 19.

Pinkett Smith previously teased the episode, tweeting, "There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table."

Pinkett Smith teased the episode last week after Alsina claimed in a recent interview with Angela Lee on YouTube that Smith had given the singer "his blessing" to have a relationship with his wife.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing," Alsina, 27, said in the interview, saying that Pinkett Smith’s son, Jaden, introduced the pair in 2015.

RELATED VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith Brings Kids to Breonna Taylor Rally in Kentucky: 'Keep Shining a Light'

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," he said. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."

Alsina continued, "And I really loved a person, I experienced that and I know what that feels like, and some people never get that in this lifetime. I know that I am completely blessed and this conversation is difficult because it is so much, that it would be hard for people to understand but — once it starts to affect me and my livelihood — I have to speak up about my truth."